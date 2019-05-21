Great variety in cup competition

Morpeth Camera Club

On March 26, the club welcomed Stephen Fowler, of Ryton and District Camera Club, to announce the results of the Bates Cup, a projected digital image landscape competition.

Sugar Sands Seascape by Davy Bolam.

He is a respected NCPF judge for club and interclub competitions and we looked forward to hearing his comments.

Among the 50 entries submitted were scenes of Rothbury, Alnwick Castle, rocky shorelines, marinas, villages, sunlit fells and foliage framing snowfall, which contrasted with multi-coloured night shots of the Tyne bridges.

There were many seascapes, some serene with azure bands of colour under clear skies, others with dark seas under storm clouds.

Also included were mossy hollows with peat-coloured streams, English pastoral scenes, and a humorous lone tree in snow. There were peach, pink and mauve sunsets, sunbursts through woodland, and an iconic view from Holy Island.

Further afield we saw the amazing lunar landscape around Mount Teide, an ornate French church reflected in a river, a New York cityscape, Tuscan olive groves, terracotta tiled rooftops in an old Mexican town, and snow-laden mountain peaks.

Prominent in this year’s competition were dramatic skies with beautiful cloud formations, reflecting the varied weather patterns we enjoy in this lovely part of the country.

Highly Commended were Glencripesdale, Loch Sunart by Sophie Elliott-Edwards, of a rusty barge used as a temporary jetty, which Stephen admired for its textures and composition; Winter Skies by Alan Harle, with snowy hills, awarded for its subtle shades of gold, grey and blue; A View To Dunstanburgh Castle by Mark Harrison, water leading the eye to the castle, which was admired for its soft hues and composition; and Kyle of Tongue by Stephanie Robson, a peaceful composition of water leading to grey mountains.

Fifth place was awarded to Mark Harrison for Rydal Hall Grot, which Stephen described as a powerful image of a waterfall. With a slow shutter speed to soften the water, Mark had maintained the detail in the rocks.

Fourth was Sophie Elliott-Edwards with a seascape entitled Howick. The judge said the swirls of water had lovely textures and subtlety, with a lovely sky.

Third place, with Mumbai Sunrise, was Paul Appleby. Describing it as different, the judge loved the row of ferry boats moored up and the ghostly cargo ships, all set in pink shot shimming water, set off by a perfect pink sun.

Sophie Elliott-Edwards came second with Bamburgh Castle; awarded for the stunning colours, great depth of field, detailed rocks, rippling water, glorious sky and detail.

First was Davy Bolam with Sugar Sands Seascape. The judge was drawn to the banks of horizontal colours of blue and gold, clouds gently reflected in the sand and its subtlety and texture.

Secretary Dave Bisset thanked Stephen for assessing so many images and providing constructive comments, especially as there was such a variety of work.