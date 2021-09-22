Group ride raises awareness of 'pass wide and slow' message

Organisers of the Pass Wide and Slow Awareness Ride in the Morpeth area were pleased with how it went on Sunday.

The Pass Wide and Slow Awareness Ride from Pigdon Stables took place on Sunday.

Bernie Browne, one of the organisers said: “There were 19 horses and ponies and eight people walking with us, and we were joined by police horses Pluto and Parker, with police officers Bev and Tony.

“The ride was six miles long, taking us mainly on the roads from Pigdon along to Benridge then up to Abshields and along some tracks with beautiful scenery. We then headed to Stanton and back along to Pigdon where the traffic was heaviest.

“Out on the roads, even though they were fairly busy, most traffic respected us. It was lovely to be able to share the road and not be worried.

“Everybody gave us plenty of space and waited for us to wave them on. We would like to express our appreciation to the people who passed us.

“We also held a fundraiser in memory of a fellow horse owner Julie (Goring) who sadly passed away due to melanoma in July this year.