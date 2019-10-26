Hallowe'en themed pet workshops for children during half-term holiday

Pets at Home is hosting pet workshops over half-term.

The workshops will educate children about how to look after pets during what can be a cold, dark and scary time of year; Hallowe’en and Bonfire Night.

The My Pet Pals workshops are aimed at children between the ages of 5-11 and offer hands-on activities to educate the next generation of pet owners about keeping pets safe, happy and healthy.

Debbie Joicey, store manager at Pets at Home in Cramlington, said: “The Spooky Pets workshops are a fun and interactive way to give young animal lovers the chance to learn the importance of animal welfare throughout the colder and darker months.”

The workshops last approximately 30 minutes and take place every day at 11.30 am during the half-term holidays.