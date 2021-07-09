Head to East Chevington for some wild fun this summer

A common pipistrelle bat. Picture by Tom Marshall.

On Friday, July 16, between 9pm and 11pm, join the team for a bat walk around the reserve to find out more about the different species of ‘dark knights’ that call the reserve home and, if you are very lucky, you may get a chance to hold one of the sonic bat detectors.

If you prefer walking round the reserve in daylight, the team will be hosting three weekend wildlife walks on Saturday, July 24, Saturday, August 7 and Saturday, August 27 from 9am to 11am.

Taking in the sights and sounds of the reserve, which is wild and alive at this time of year, nature lovers will be able to find out more about the flowers, plants, birds and mammals that make the 185-hectare reserve such an amazing place to visit.

A bird box. Picture by Ross Hoddinott (2020VISION).

It is all about location, location, location on Wednesday July, 28, when between 10am and noon and 1pm and 3pm, anyone can try their hand at making either a bird box or bug hotel to take home with them and install in their garden, yard or balcony or pass on as a present.

All materials are provided free of charge.

Places are limited and do need to be booked, so go to www.nwt.org.uk/events to make a booking.