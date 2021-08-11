Help Jasper get to Morpeth Town FC’s academy

Jasper Adjetey Adjei.

Paul Graham of Whitburn and Cleadon Junior Football Club has set-up an online fund-raising page for Jasper Adjetey Adjei.

Jasper has been offered a place to study at Tyne Metropolitan College and to join Morpeth Town AFC’s new football academy.

However, about £2,000 is needed to cover flights for him and the adult required to accompany him. Just over £800 has been raised so far.

Paul said: “Our club has been supporting the Botchway Abladey Hughes Football Academy in Kpone, Ghana, with kit donations and so we were alerted to Jasper’s situation.

“Jasper’s father was killed when he was young, so his life has not been easy. But he is a quiet, humble, determined lad – and by all accounts he can play.

“We think it would be a fantastic story if our football family could help Jasper seize this opportunity, get to the North East and start an unbelievable adventure, and it would be fantastic if Morpeth Town FC supporters got on board.

“He is a good player, but the education side is also vitally important, especially as he is seen over there as a role model for the younger lads.”

People can make a donation at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jasper-761