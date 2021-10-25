High praise for new fire engines at Pegswood

Coun Colin Horncastle, second from left, and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service personnel next to the two new fire engines at Pegswood station.

Following a delay to the fleet replacement programme due to the Covid-19 pandemic, six state-of-the-art fire engines have been secured to replace older models in the county.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service staff have been involved with their design to ensure that the crews will benefit from the very latest technology.

Coun Colin Horncastle, Northumberland County Council Fire Authority chairman, and Chief Fire Officer Paul Hedley recently visited Blue Watch at Pegswood Community Fire Station to view the first two delivered fire engines and the full range of equipment they carry.

Both vehicles are fully operational.

The other new fire engines at different stations will be ready to respond to emergency incidents by the end of the year.

Coun Horncastle said: "These are hugely impressive vehicles featuring state-of-the-art equipment, which have been delivered because of the investment that Northumberland County Council has made to ensure that our fire and rescue service has the vehicles and equipment needed to protect our communities.”

Community risk and response group manager Stephen Kennedy added: “This is an exciting time for us because everyone knows how important fire engines and specialist firefighting equipment are in providing our crucial service.