High praise for school pupils from Sir David Attenborough
A project by a group of Year 4 pupils at Tritlington C of E First School aims to get the community involved.
And their efforts have been highly praised by famous presenter Sir David Attenborough.
One of the pupils discussed with her friends the importance of actively doing something when it comes to important matters for our planet and they worked together to create posters highlighting different issues, which they have displayed where they live.
The aim is to raise awareness among their communities and encourage others to do their bit.
A summary of the pupils’ project and the posters were sent to Sir David and a handwritten letter from him said: “I was most impressed at their (the children’s) understanding of the problems facing the world and what needs to be done to solve them.”