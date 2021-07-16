Hotpod addition to Morpeth is proving popular

Peter Eyre and Allie Denholm at Hotpod Yoga Morpeth. Picture by Anne Hopper.

Allie Denholm and Peter Eyre recently opened the Hotpod Yoga Morpeth studio at 35A Bridge Street – the first of this franchise in Northumberland.

The launch weekend saw 10 fully booked free/donation classes take place, which raised £405 for the Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group charity.

All new customers are eligible for the introduction offer of three classes for £15 over 10 days.

Inside the Hotpod. Picture by Anne Hopper.

Peter said: “We’ve been humbled and overwhelmed with the response we’ve had, including the great feedback for our classes, since we opened.

“We had 22 classes a week at launch and as we’ve been getting more members on a regular basis, we’re now up to 28 classes a week.

“We had experienced many different forms of exercise, including different forms of yoga, yet it was Hotpod Yoga that really connected with us both.

"From the moment you walk in, you feel welcomed into the Hotpod family and looked after.

“The heat, the sound and the scents really amplify the physical and mental benefits. Within the cocoon-like pod, it seems possible to let go of any psychological constraint and becoming immersed in the flow – developing confidence, strength and flexibility.

“When we saw that 35A Bridge Street was available last summer, we were very interested because it is in the centre of Morpeth, with decent parking availability, and Morpeth itself is not too far away from quite a few places in north, south east and west Northumberland.

“It wasn’t until the beginning of March that we took it on with delays due to Covid-19, and we also needed to agree terms and make sure the space was big enough for us to do a full re-fit, but we finally got it sorted and we were delighted to launch on the last weekend in May.”

“Our key message is that we want to make Hotpod Yoga accessible to everyone in the community.”

“An appreciation of our mental and physical wellness has never been more important as we (hopefully) move into a post-Covid world, and yoga is the perfect vehicle for this,” he added.