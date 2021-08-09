Hundreds of Northumberland households could save money on their energy bills

Residents could benefit from support installing solar panels.

Up to 340 eligible households could benefit from free energy efficiency improvements to their homes, including solar panels, air source heat pumps and external wall insulation, in a bid to help reduce fuel poverty and tackle climate change.

The offer comes as part of Northumberland’s Local Authority Delivery aspect of the Green Homes Grant, which has been awarded by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “As a Council we are thrilled to be awarded this grant which will provide much needed support to those battling rising domestic heating costs, as well as reducing our county’s carbon footprint.

“We are working with E.ON to carry out these improvement works, and would encourage residents who are eligible for free installation of solar panels to contact them as soon as possible, before our grant expires.”

Eligible households must own their own home, have a household income of below £30,000 and an EPC rating of D or below.

Full costs of these works will be covered by the grant and installed by E.ON but residents do not need to be an existing E.ON customer.

Nigel Dewbery, director of residential solutions at E.ON, said: “Improving the energy efficiency of homes across the UK is key to meeting the nation’s net-zero targets, and can dramatically improve people’s living conditions, by helping to increase their comfort and reduce their energy bills.

“We’re delighted to be bringing these benefits to households across the region, as we work with Northumberland County Council to install energy efficiency measures, such as insulation, solar panels or air source heat pumps, in the homes of eligible residents.”

Construction and retrofitting activities are already underway on several properties and will be complete by end of September 2021.

Residents can apply online by visiting www.eonenergy.com/home-heating/green-homes-grant or by emailing [email protected] with their contact details

Alternatively, residents can call the E.ON Green Homes Grant team on 0333 202 4820. Lines are open Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.