The event was laid on by The Duchess in her role as Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland to recognise the valuable contribution that volunteers and carers make to the local community.
1. Aileen and David Barrass from Homes for Northumberland. Picture by Jane Coltman
2. Volunteers and carers garden party hosted by the Duchess of Northumberland at The Alnwick Garden. Guests from the Pottergate Pantry in Alnwick and the NSPCC.'Picture by Jane Coltman
3. Volunteers and carers garden party hosted by the Duchess of Northumberland at The Alnwick Garden. Tom and Lindsay Deedigan with Peter and Sally Moores, all representing Alnwick Lions Club.'Picture by Jane Coltman
4. Volunteers and carers garden party hosted by the Duchess of Northumberland at The Alnwick Garden. Karen and David Millward from Over The Bridges in Rothbury.'Picture by Jane Coltman
