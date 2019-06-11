Clair and Nick Lewis with Michael and Holly Stafford, all from Alnwick Round Table.'Picture by Jane Coltman

IN PICTURES: Duchess of Northumberland hosts party for carers and volunteers at Alnwick Garden

A special garden party was hosted by The Duchess of Northumberland to thank carers and volunteers in the county.

The event was laid on by The Duchess in her role as Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland to recognise the valuable contribution that volunteers and carers make to the local community.

Aileen and David Barrass from Homes for Northumberland.'Picture by Jane Coltman

Guests from the Pottergate Pantry in Alnwick and the NSPCC.'Picture by Jane Coltman

Tom and Lindsay Deedigan with Peter and Sally Moores, all representing Alnwick Lions Club.'Picture by Jane Coltman

Karen and David Millward from Over The Bridges in Rothbury.'Picture by Jane Coltman

