Institutional medal awarded to North East engineer

Penny Marshall at the 2021 ICE Awards.

Penny Marshall, an Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) member for over 40 years was presented with the Garth Watson Medal by current ICE President Rachel Skinner at the 2021 ICE Awards.

Recently retired, Penny worked for ICE as Regional Director in the North East and Yorkshire and Humber for the past 10 years, working tirelessly across both regions to both inspire the next generation and retain members.

Penny has been an enthusiastic and inspiring mentor for promoting civil engineering as a career to women and girls, challenging the status quo of being stereotyped into traditionally ‘female roles’.

As an ICE member and laterally as an ICE member of staff she has dedicated herself to raise the profile of civil engineering more generally and to improve access for females in civil engineering.

During her time as a member of ICE she helped secure increased membership numbers across the North East and Yorkshire.

Penny said: “Having been a member for more than 45 years, an erstwhile member of the regional committee and most recently a member of staff for almost 10 years, I am grateful and deeply honoured to have my contribution recognised in this way.

"But it is important to note that the achievements of the last ten years were very much a team effort, and as far as I’m concerned the medal belongs to all past and present members of the regional support team, NE and YH committees and my colleagues in the hugely supportive regions network.