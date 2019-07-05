Jason's design puts Morpeth floral clock in the pink

From left, Louise Greenhaugh, Suzanne Austerberry, Alison Byard, (committee members), Jason Perez, Barbara Ross (committee chairman) and Helen Tait.

The main summer planting of Morpeth's Floral Clock is now complete and it is looking stunning in traditional carpet bedding.

The design includes a pink daisy in a central shield.

And it also includes the dates 1929-2019 to commemorate the 90 years since the park was given to the town by former landowner, the Earl of Carlisle.

Jason Perez, his parents Miguel and Carley, and his older brother Jonathan, were invited by the Friends of Morpeth's Floral Clock Committee to see the finished design.

In the spring of this year, the committee ran a competition for Year 3 at nearby Morpeth First School to produce a design for the summer planting of the feature.

After serious consideration, Jason's daisy in a shield drawing was selected as the winner.

He said: "My design was made with love and passion to make a beautiful change to Carlisle Park.

“Thank you to the committee for inviting Goosehill School to design the clock.

“I was delighted to be the winner.”

Also invited to see the new design was Helen Tait, the granddaughter of Alderman Bertram Jobson, to whom the clock was dedicated in 1972 by his friend James Fairbairn Smith. This was done in commemoration of his four years as Mayor of the Borough.

Helen told the committee that she was delighted to see the clock so beautifully restored.

She added that her grandfather “would have been delighted to see the next generation involved in the clock”.

The feature is now ready to play its part, together with other sections of Carlisle Park, in Morpeth's 2019 bid for continued success in both the Northumbria and Britain in Bloom competitions.

The Friends committee continues to raise funds towards the annual upkeep of the clock.