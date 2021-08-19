Jo and Sarah move their businesses to Morpeth

The shop premises can be accessed from the alleyway next to T&G Allan.

Jo Mercer and Sarah Gould established The Gift Pod and Nature’s Gift by Sarah in August 2020 and October 2020 respectively and initially operated from pods at the Keel Row Shopping Centre in Blyth.

The move to larger premises in Morpeth marks the next step in their journey and the grand opening is from 9.30am on Saturday.

The Newgate Street premises they have moved into can be accessed from the alleyway next to T&G Allan.

Jo said: “We wanted to move to somewhere with bigger footfall and when the premises in Morpeth became available, we both agreed that it would be ideal for us.

“It is promising for us that whilst we’ve been setting up over the last few weeks, we’ve noticed that the town has been busy following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We're both really excited, and a little bit nervous, about the opening on Saturday – hopefully we will be very busy.

“We’re optimistic for our long-term future and we’ve already had quite a few curious people walking past asking us for the opening date and wishing us well.

“At The Gift Pod, we pride ourselves on giving hand-made items a retail presence on the high street and showcasing some of the best local makers.

“Gifts available include bespoke embroidered and knitted items; vegan and ethically sourced soap and candles from Best Kept Secrets, which are hand-made here in Morpeth, and award-winning jams and chutneys from The Mad Jam Woman from Amble.

“Nature’s Gift by Sarah is an organic and sustainable children’s clothing company that was set-up to bring high-quality, organic and sustainable clothing, toys and accessories for babies and children up to the age of five to the local market.”

On Saturday, they will have vegan and gluten free cupcakes to give away to the first 20 people into the store, plus a sparkling drink or orange juice with balloons for the little ones.