Key screening service in town

A Newcastle Breast Screening Service mobile screening unit is currently located in the Newmarket West car park.

The Newcastle Breast Screening Service will be checking all women who are registered with a GP in the current screening area and aged between 50-70.

There are some changes to follow when attending an appointment, in keeping with Covid-19 guidelines.

They include a request to not bring someone with you. But if someone needs to be accompanied by a family member or carer, they should restrict this to one person.

In addition, women should not enter the mobile screening unit until they are greeted by a member of staff to maintain social distancing and should wear a face covering when attending their appointment.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “There have been changes to the appointment system and you now no longer receive an appointment through the post – you will receive an invite to make an appointment at a location and time that is convenient for yourself.

“In the current climate, it is important to inform the service if you do not wish to make an appointment.

“Our aim is to make the service as accessible as possible. The mobile units have manual wheelchair access and can also accommodate service users with limited mobility. However, the units are unable to accommodate electric wheelchairs.