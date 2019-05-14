Ladies’ limericks are a hoot at birthday AGM

Hepscott WI

It was a Happy 12th Birthday at Hepscott WI’s AGM.

President Lynda Wadge welcomed WI Adviser Ann Dixon, committee reports were accepted, and Secretary Carol Reed’s presentation gave us a chance to reflect on meetings, visits and federation events through photographs.

Sadly, after 12 years on the committee Lynda is to take a well-earned break. She was warmly thanked for all her hard work and presented with a card and orchid.

The rest of the committee will continue and Sue Swan volunteered to join. Margery Tate was elected President.

The limerick competition proved popular and all entries were read aloud. Ann Dixon picked Betty Wilson as winner with: “There was a young lady from Hepscott, whose favourite food was a hotpot. She ate every bite, While her clothes grew too tight, And now she looks just like John Prescott.”

The meeting on Tuesday, May 21 will be at Cresswell House where Jackie Gaughan will give a cookery demonstration.