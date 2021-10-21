Launch of new rail service that stops at Morpeth
A new train operator has chosen Morpeth as one of the few stops on its London King’s Cross to Edinburgh service.
Lumo has launched with the aim of “reimagining rail travel”, with the FirstGroup company pledging to offer more affordable tickets in a bid to offer an alternative to cheap flights.
The service travelled the route for the first time today (Thursday) and passenger services, four a day, will begin on Monday. The other stations it will stop at are Newcastle and Stevenage.
Helen Wylde, managing director for Lumo, said: “The support we have received for Lumo has been fantastic. We have always said we intend to reimagine rail travel and we are glad people are giving us a chance.
“Tickets are selling well beyond expectations and we have had great feedback about our commitment to offering a different kind of rail company.
“However, rest assured we are not complacent and understand we must earn travellers’ trust in the Lumo promise.”
The inaugural service also marked a significant feat of manufacturing as the new state-of-the-art Hitachi AT300 intercity electric trains for the Lumo fleet were constructed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, while observing appropriate safeguards.
The full London to Scotland route on the East Coast mainline is currently served only by the existing state-owned operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER).
Steve Montgomery, First Rail managing director, said: “Lumo underlines our commitment at FirstGroup to innovation and customer service to reimagining rail travel.
“We have invested over £100 million to ensure Lumo stands apart and encourages people to choose rail travel over air for journeys between the two capitals.”