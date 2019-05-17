Lions look to become world record breakers with books

Morpeth Lions ClUB

“What a great start to our attempt to establish a World Record” was the reaction of Lion Les Sage on a recent visit to Sanderson Arcade.

He was referring to the trailer-load of books he picked up that will be the start of a collection to form part of Morpeth’s Literary Festival in September.

The Lions Club of Morpeth has been invited to hold a three-day book sale and on the Saturday it is hoped to establish a record for the most books sold in one day.

Word has been getting around and Sanderson Arcade has been accepting books from the public.

Assistant Centre Manager Lottie Thompson said: “We will be very involved in the big Book Festival and thought we could help the Lions out by accepting these donations. To date, well over 1,000 books have come in and we hope even more will handed over at Lumley House in the arcade.”

The Lions hope to do door-to-door collections, giving due warning as to when the books will be collected. In the meantime, Lumley House is the place to donate books.