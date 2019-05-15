Lions tuck in to put frozen food to the test

Morpeth Lions Club

The members of Morpeth Lions Club are known for a variety of reasons. One of these is that the club includes some good trenchermen.

Some of the food tasters.

Once again Lion Margaret Trewick invited fellow members and friends to two food tastings that would cost them nothing yet earn £350 for the club to use to meet community needs.

This came about as the result of the now disbanded Ashington Lioness Club’s connection over a 25-year period with the British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF).

The federation conducts surveys all over the country on behalf of frozen food manufacturers. Panels of 12 tasters of all ages and genders are asked to taste food new to the market during the past 12 months and mark their opinions on a form as each food is presented.

The results are collated and those considered the best in a particular category, such as Ready Meals, will be awarded the prestigious BFFF Gold, Silver or Bronze medals.

And so it was that 24 hardy souls turned up at Margaret’s house over two nights to sample 11 foods cooked from frozen.

Needless to say the helpings were small. However, by the end everyone had ‘a more than adequate sufficiency’.

The skill in this event lies in the kitchen where Margaret and her helper have to time each dish so that there is a continuous flow. This they did to perfection as there have been no complaints of stomach upsets.