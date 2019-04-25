Lottery vote success for community initiative

A community group in Morpeth has hit the jackpot thanks to public votes as it is one of the National Lottery People’s Projects winners.

Stobhill-based Northumberland Community Enterprise Ltd (NCEL) has received £49,880 for its Family Chances initiative.

It was one of five groups in the ITV Tyne Tees region in the running for a share of the national pot of £3million.

A total of 95 projects across the UK were featured on ITV regional news and members of the public voted to determine which initiatives were able to win the full amount they were seeking.

NCEL will use the £49,880 to provide specialist support workers to deliver the project, build a community shop to run all of the new services from and recruit local people into new exciting volunteer roles.

Marie Kenny, part of the NCEL team, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be announced as one of the People’s Projects winners with Family Chances.

“After winning £49,880, we will be able to provide a free school uniform bank, free haircuts for children from poorer homes, suits and work wear for jobseekers, a free community food pantry and a household paint recycling scheme.

“We would like to thank everyone who voted for us – we can really make a difference to the local community and surrounding areas.”

The People’s Projects has awarded around £45million to more than 1,000 good causes across the UK since it started in 2005.

Joe Ferns, UK funding director at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re really excited to see this year’s winners use National Lottery funding to strengthen their local community and support people to lead happier and healthier lives.”