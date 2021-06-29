Amble's Brad McClelland on Love Island and paired with Faye Winter. Below, the Love Island contestants, from left, Sharon Gaffka, Hugo Hammond, Chloe Burrows, Shannon Singh, Kaz Kamwi, Brad McClelland, Faye Winter, Aaron Francis, Toby Amolaran, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish.

Love Island: Brad's the new favourite after first night in the villa

Love Island 2021 is well and truly under way, with the contestants being paired up on Day One and the watching public getting their first glimpse of the stars of the show.

By Paul Larkin
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 1:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:31 pm

Northumberland lad Brad McLelland, who bookmakers Coral made one of the joint-second favourites to win at 3-1 before the show was first aired last night (Monday), was coupled with Faye Winter, a 5-1 bet from the outset. Those first impressions made a big impact and propelled the former Amble high school pupil Brad into pole position. Here are Coral’s latest odds – from outsider to favourite, or ‘not’ to ‘hot’:

1. Chloe Burrows, 9/1 outsider

Still the outsider after going into the villa at 8/1. Chloe, a 25-year-old marketing executive from Bicester, is on the hunt for a man who is just as loud as she is.

Photo: ITV

Buy photo

2. Liberty Poole, 15/2

Drifted slightly from original odds of 6/1. Liberty is a 21-year-old student and waitress from Birmingham.

Photo: ITV

Buy photo

3. Sharon Gaffka, 6/1

Pre-show odds: 3/1 favourite Sharon is a 25-year-old from Oxford is a civil servant.

Photo: ITV

Buy photo

4. Jake Cornish, 11/2

A slight improvement from original odds of 6/1. Jake, a 24-year-old water engineer from the West Country, split with his last girlfriend during lockdown.

Photo: ITV

Buy photo
Love IslandNorthumberland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3