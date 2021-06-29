Love Island: Brad's the new favourite after first night in the villa
Love Island 2021 is well and truly under way, with the contestants being paired up on Day One and the watching public getting their first glimpse of the stars of the show.
Northumberland lad Brad McLelland, who bookmakers Coral made one of the joint-second favourites to win at 3-1 before the show was first aired last night (Monday), was coupled with Faye Winter, a 5-1 bet from the outset. Those first impressions made a big impact and propelled the former Amble high school pupil Brad into pole position. Here are Coral’s latest odds – from outsider to favourite, or ‘not’ to ‘hot’:
