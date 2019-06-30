Make the most of the light in your photography
As I type, it is raining again. Despite that, we must have had some better weather as plenty of photos have a summer feel.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 30 June, 2019, 12:30
The flowers are blooming, puffins and terns are active on the Farnes and Coquet Island, and there is some incredible light. The late evening sunsets are fabulous, but the brave get up early for the sunrises.
Even in the middle of the day, a stroll through woodland can bring great, high contrast shots with strong shadows, perfect for low key and mono photos.
Get out with your cameras. It's good for the soul!