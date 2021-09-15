Matfen Hall defends weddings price hike

Matfen Hall.

A number of couples have taken to social media to say they have been ‘ripped off’ by Matfen Hall after it wrote to them last Friday claiming that it can no longer provide the venue at the fees agreed last year, and putting up the minimum spend to £20,000 if they want to keep their booking in place.

Although it has assured all the affected couples who have cancelled that they will get their deposits back, they have said they could incur additional costs from suppliers unless they can get a new venue on the same date.

A statement issued by Matfen Hall includes the following: “Since the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in May, Matfen Hall has hosted 56 weddings with a further 55 planned for the remainder of this year. A further eight weddings are scheduled in the first quarter of next year.

“We’ve honoured these 119 weddings at prices agreed in 2019 and 2020 by the previous management. This is coming at a cost to the hotel of over £1.2million. When we made that commitment, it was with the best of intentions but regrettably, it is one we can no longer continue to sustain. It is not possible to absorb those costs indefinitely.

“We have returned all deposits and given more than nine months’ notice to all those affected, but we recognise the disappointment this has caused.”