Mayor opens new access to Manchester Street Hall

Professor Andrew Cant, left, and Coun David Bawn, Mayor of Morpeth, pictured at the ribbon cutting for the new entrance to the hall.

The new door opens on to the St James’s car park and will improve accessibility to the building, with no loss of parking spaces.

The owners of the hall, the Morpeth Parish of the Church of England, received financial support for this work in the form of a grant given by Northumberland County Council.

Coun Bawn said: “It was great to attend the opening and see the works that have been done on the door.

“This is hopefully just the beginning of a phased restoration of the building, which is a much loved community facility in the town.

“I salute the vision of the parish and the dedicated team working on exciting plans for the hall.

“As they say, when one door closes – another one opens.”

The work, part of the ongoing efforts to develop a community hub for youngsters, was carried out by Historic Property Restoration.

Professor Andrew Cant, chairman of the project group, said: “This is an exciting first step forward for this project to restore the building and create a hub for young people in Morpeth and the surrounding area.

“We are very grateful for the support of Northumberland County Council.”

He added: “We are tackling the fundraising in discrete bite size stages. The next stage is to raise around £17,000 to pay for a full structural survey.