Members old and new at meeting

Morpeth Lions President Les Sage, left, Eddy Gebhard and Louise Blease.

In order of seniority, he announced that Lion Eddy Gebhard was about to celebrate his 90th birthday. This brought about congratulations from all present.

Eddy is also the longest-serving club member, having joined in 1976.

A popular member, he seems to know most of the population of Morpeth and beyond – which makes him an ideal candidate when it comes to street collections.

Over the years, he has been involved in most of the Lions’ activities; most recently as a member of the Early Birds Swimming team that regularly participates in the annual LionSwim event.

His career spans many years as a partner in the Morpeth butchers business that bears the family name. He has also been a very keen horseman and is well-known as such throughout the county.

The meeting was also an ideal opportunity to introduce new member Louise Blease. Louise, who is a carer, has for many years nurtured the desire to join a Lions Club.

This partly came about, coincidentally in the year Eddy joined, when her father became a founder member of Mablethorpe, Sutton & District Lions Club in Lincolnshire.

Almost inevitably, Louise and her siblings were encouraged to join in with Lions activities there.