Morpeth business boss celebrates successful first year

From left, Lesley Gordon, Tamara Hastie-Thorpe and Sam Spoors, founder of Talentheads.

Sam Spoors, from Morpeth, established Talentheads in October 2020 after her previous company fell victim at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Twelve months later, the firm has done better than its original turnover goals and taken on some major new clients.

It has recently started working with micro craft cakery Cake Stories as its in-house talent partner, along with other regional firms such as auto repair shop Riverside Commercials, environmental consultant Narec and Black and White Engineering.

Sam describes Talentheads as an in-house talent and resourcing team working with businesses on long-term, sustainable strategies to help them take control of the recruitment process.

She added: “I am delighted with how our first year has gone.

“I established Talentheads with very modest expectations, not knowing what would happen due to the pandemic, and it has gained such huge momentum through organic growth – allowing us to offer partnerships to more businesses in the first year than I had ever imagined.

“Over the next 12 months, I want to continue to scale and to build on the solid foundations we have created.

“I’d like to see us providing even more partnership support and help more North East and Yorkshire based businesses to grow through people.”

As a result of the company’s success, she has recently recruited two experienced members of staff to support continued growth.

Tamara Hastie-Thorpe, who has around 20 years of experience in resourcing and recruitment, said: “I’m really pleased to be joining Talentheads, so I can use the skills I have gained throughout my career to support regional job creation and business growth.

“Talentheads mirrors my own values and aspirations, which is why I’m excited to come on board and see what the future will bring.”

Lesley Gordon, who also has around two decades of recruiting experience, said: “It’s incredible to see where Sam has taken the business in such a short time and it is her drive, ambition and enthusiasm that brought me here.”