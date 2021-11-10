Morpeth Camera Club: colour and mono prints judged for competition

Bluebell Wood by Peter Downs, left, and Covid Winter Lockdown by Glyn Trueman.

Among the 40 colour entries were macro shots of bark, thistles and yellow rope, artistic and abstract photographs of a vibrant neon nightscape, daffodils floating in clouds, a lone giraffe with acacia trees and rock patterns.

The highly commended prints included Sue Dawson with Just Landed, Impact Point by Davy Bolam and Volcano by Peter Downs.

Jim awarded fifth place to Sue Dawson for Clover, fourth went to Roseanne Robinson for Sand and Sea Abstract, in third place was Brinkburn Windows by John Barnes and Carl Harper, a new member entering his first competition, was awarded second place with Predator’s Gaze.

The judge then announced the winner of the colour section. Bluebell Wood by Peter Downs was chosen for its softness, muted colours, lovely paper and mounting.

Highly commended in the monochrome section were Roseanne Robinson with Egg in a Basket, After the Harvest by Davy Bolam, Island Fortress, also by Davy, and After the Storm by Carl Harper.

Fifth place was awarded to Paul Appleby with Dead and Dying Larch Trees, Sunny Sunday Afternoon by John Barnes was fourth, in third place was Roseanne Robinson with Kelpies Eye and second was awarded to Davy Bolam with Autumn Light Shafto Crag.