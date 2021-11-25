Morpeth Camera Club: Forty images judged for first part of competition

Impending Storm, Half Dome, Yosemite, by Trevor Langhorne, left, and Robin by Glyn Trueman.

In this round, the Morpeth, Gateshead, Gosforth, and Cramlington camera clubs were required to enter 10 projected digital images that were commented upon and then given a mark out of 30 by George Ledger, a professional photographer from Consett and District Photographic Society.

Being an open competition, entries included interiors, landscapes, natural history, still life, sport, studio portraits and street photography. The 40 images entered into the competition were projected onto a large screen and George offered his personal observations, with constructive comments where relevant, before announcing his individual scores.

This evening provided members with a good opportunity to see some of the best photographic images produced by other clubs and thanks go to Glyn Trueman, Sue Dawson, Davy Bolam, Steve McDonald, Trevor Langhorne and Brian Morris, whose images made up the Morpeth entry.

The highest scoring Morpeth image was Calm Morning at Cresswell by Davy Bolam, with 27 marks.

When all the marks had been totalled the result was as follows. In first place was Gosforth with 249, Cramlington second with 228, Morpeth third with 212 and Gateshead fourth with 203.