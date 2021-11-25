Morpeth Camera Club: Forty images judged for first part of competition
Morpeth Camera Club met in the Methodist Church to view a live streaming, via Zoom, of part one of a Four Way Interclub Competition.
In this round, the Morpeth, Gateshead, Gosforth, and Cramlington camera clubs were required to enter 10 projected digital images that were commented upon and then given a mark out of 30 by George Ledger, a professional photographer from Consett and District Photographic Society.
Being an open competition, entries included interiors, landscapes, natural history, still life, sport, studio portraits and street photography. The 40 images entered into the competition were projected onto a large screen and George offered his personal observations, with constructive comments where relevant, before announcing his individual scores.
This evening provided members with a good opportunity to see some of the best photographic images produced by other clubs and thanks go to Glyn Trueman, Sue Dawson, Davy Bolam, Steve McDonald, Trevor Langhorne and Brian Morris, whose images made up the Morpeth entry.
The highest scoring Morpeth image was Calm Morning at Cresswell by Davy Bolam, with 27 marks.
When all the marks had been totalled the result was as follows. In first place was Gosforth with 249, Cramlington second with 228, Morpeth third with 212 and Gateshead fourth with 203.
Part two of the competition will take place in February 2022, when each club will enter 10 prints, and the scores from both competitions will be added together to find the trophy winner.