Morpeth Camera Club: Monochrome images put in spotlight at meeting

Two of the images entered. The one on the left by Graham Sorrie, the one on the right by Karin Jackson.

It was requested that participants talk about their projected work, where they were located and share details of the techniques used.

Entries included Lindisfarne framed by a mooring ring, alleyways, a Tudor reconstruction, Byker graffiti, a gloomy stables interior, Blyth’s industry under storm clouds and silhouettes.

Quite a few entries took advantage of the square format to showcase minimalism, geometric ‘floating’ patterns, abstract ships lights with a 1930s influence, an atmospheric abstract of a Morpeth scene using intentional camera movement, stark African wood carvings and architectural 3D patterns.

After the viewing, club chairman Roseanne Robinson asked rhetorically whether the members had learned what it takes to produce a good square formatted picture, which led to a discussion on format, content and monochrome imagery.

It was agreed that it was an interesting challenge to find a subject, consider whether the subject would be enhanced by this format and whether it holds the picture together.

Some of the members did not look for a subject to specifically fit the challenge, they saw in their chosen image an area that cried out to be used in the square format.