Morpeth Camera Club: Trio discuss and show their volunteering photography

Belsay Hall by John Barnes.

Sue Dawson opened the evening with her images taken for the Northumberland Sculpture Project for the charity Art UK, the online home for the UK’s public art collections.

The Northumberland area was shared between two volunteer photographers and Sue covered the areas from Lindisfarne to Haydon Bridge and from Seaton Sluice to Snods Edge.

Throughout her talk, she provided those in attendance with humorous anecdotes of curious bystanders, muddy tracks and traffic that all made for a very interesting presentation.

Next up was John Barnes, who having previously been a guide at Belsay took up the challenge of the Belsay Wakes Project.

His job was to document original wallpaper, cornices and columns that would be used to document how the funds would be spent from the grant given by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Images of the servants’ quarters, hidden toilets, kitchen bells, old staircases and rotting joists and hidden doorways for the chimney sweep were included in John’s images.

Brian Morris is a volunteer photographer with English Heritage. His presentation explained fully the expectations, the do’s and don’ts, and the complicated regulations to be adhered to before images are accepted.