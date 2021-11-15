Morpeth comes together to remember fallen

The head of the parade in Morpeth. Picture by Anne Hopper.

A parade of representatives from units and organisations, led by Morpeth Pipe Band, set off from the Town Hall and marched to the Cenotaph via Bridge Street, Castle Square and Castle Bank.

After an introduction and prayer by the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, the Exhortation and the Last Post, there was a two-minute silence. Wreaths were then laid.

Following the service, the parade reformed on the road and headed back to Bridge Street. The civic group and councillors broke off and assembled at the dais, allowing Morpeth Mayor David Bawn to be in place to take the salute.

Marching to the Cenotaph. Picture by Anne Hopper.

As well as this parade and service and the short service and two-minute silence in Morpeth on Armistice Day, residents, businesses and organisations in the town have been supporting this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Rev Paul Rusby led the Remembrance Service at Morpeth’s King Edward VI School.

Year 9 form representatives were in attendance and senior students laid wreaths on behalf of the school, the Edwardians Association and the Foundation Governors in remembrance and tribute to all who suffered or died in war.

Headteacher Clare Savage said: “In the First World War, 58 Old Boys and one member of staff paid the supreme sacrifice. Most of them found their last place of rest far from home – in Belgium, in France, in Gallipoli, in Poland, at sea; many of them have no known graves.

Wreaths were laid during the service. Picture by Anne Hopper.

“In the Second World War, by a strange coincidence, yet another 58 Old Boys perished in War – this time together with two members of staff. Only a few of them are buried in the UK. The remainder lie in France, Holland, Belgium and Germany, in Iceland and Italy, in Tunisia, Libya and Egypt, in Burma and in Singapore. Again, many have no known grave but the sea.

“In the Korean War of 1953, one Old Boy was killed while fighting for the United Nations in the cause of world peace.

“In gratitude for the service and sacrifice of all these young men – their average age was only 24 – Harrison Epworth took the reading and Chris Tedder (deputy headteacher) read The Pride of the Poppy.”

Flags were held proudly on the day. Picture by Anne Hopper.

The service took place at the Cenotaph. Picture by Anne Hopper.