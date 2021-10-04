Morpeth man to sue Mercedes over alleged role in ‘dieselgate’ scandal

Mercedes disputes the claims.

In June 2018, the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) accused Mercedes of fitting ‘cheating software’ into its diesel engines, which limited emissions during testing.

It is alleged this underrepresented the true emissions released on the road, resulting in Mercedes diesel engines not complying with regulations on nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

The firm was forced to recall 774,000 vehicles across Europe and owners now face potentially having to pay for their vehicles to be fixed so that they comply with emissions.

Keith Peters, who lives in Morpeth, is working with national consumer rights law firm Slater and Gordon to bring a claim against Mercedes.

The claim is expected to become a group action litigation, with tens of thousands of consumers working together.

Mr Peters said: “Despite the diesel Mercedes being more expensive to lease, I chose to do so because of the claimed environmental benefits and cheaper running costs.

“I was shocked to learn of Mercedes’ use of defeat devices in their diesel cars and am keen that all of us who have been let down by Mercedes should receive the compensation we are due.”

Gareth Pope, the lawyer in charge of the claim at Slater and Gordon, added: “Our clients will allege that Mercedes knowingly installed unlawful defeat devices in hundreds of thousands of UK vehicles that allowed them to pass emissions tests designed to protect human health and the environment while still being highly polluting on the road.”

A Mercedes-Benz spokesman said: “We consider the claims made against our company to be unfounded and will defend ourselves with the necessary legal means.

“Mercedes-Benz is appealing against the administrative orders of the German Federal Motor Transport Authority. The courts will clarify the correct interpretation of relevant legal standards in this complex technical environment.