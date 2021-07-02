Morpeth on supermarket firm's list
Aldi is on the lookout for a new store site in Northumberland, it has revealed.
And the supermarket firm has also confirmed that the Morpeth area is among the locations it is examining.
It is looking for freehold town centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development across the UK and each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.
Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all – or that need another store to meet customer demand.”