Morpeth on supermarket firm's list

One of the many Aldi stores in the UK.

And the supermarket firm has also confirmed that the Morpeth area is among the locations it is examining.

It is looking for freehold town centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development across the UK and each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.