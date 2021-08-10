Morpeth students praised on A-level results day

The King Edward VI School site.

King Edward VI School is delighted that more than three-quarters of students are now moving into higher education at university, including many Russell Group institutions.

Many others have secured quality apprenticeships and employment during this economically challenging time.

This year, as in 2020, sixth forms and education centres were asked to make their assessment – using a broad range of evidence from across their full programme of study – due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Headteacher Clare Savage said: “This year in particular, we are also celebrating the resilience and determination of our students in these unprecedented times.

“They have faced challenges never before experienced and have had to deal with really difficult conditions of study. As a school community, we are proud of their efforts and achievements.

“I also want to extend my thanks to all of the teachers, school staff and parents who have supported our students along the way.

“Congratulations to all King Edward's Leavers 2021. We wish all our students every success.”

Students have secured places in a broad range of courses and disciplines from traditional engineering and medicine courses to ethical hacking, interior design and film and TV production.

Those moving into employment and apprenticeships will be working in construction, healthcare, retail, engineering and the Armed Forces to name a few.

Head of Sixth Form Leanne Johnston said: “This is a results process that was forced by circumstances which nobody could possibly have foreseen.