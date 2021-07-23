MP submits formal response to controversial LNER proposals for Northumberland

Anne-Marie Trevelyan pictured outside Berwick Railway Station last month.

The MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency – who met LNER managing director David Horne earlier this month to express her views on the proposals – has set out why she believes the changes would be damaging to the long-term prospects of the county.

If it came into effect, the new timetable from May 2022 would, for example, see the withdrawal of the TransPennine Express service from Morpeth Railway Station.

The submission also lists detailed suggestions for how the proposals could be changed to improve the services to Northumberland residents.

Speaking about the proposals, she said: “Shaving a few minutes off the journey times between major cities at the expense of our communities is short-sighted, not least when LNER’s newest rolling stock are so well-equipped for working.

“I hope that LNER will listen to the points being made by local residents and rail user groups, and understand how vital these rail connections are to Northumberland communities.”

The MP, who has consulted with local residents, rail user groups and councillors, has referenced the Union Connectivity review being conducted by Sir Peter Hendy – whose interim report emphasises the importance of rail connections between England and Scotland, and their importance in combating economic deprivation.

Ms Trevelyan has also written to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP to let him know the strength of feeling about the LNER proposals.