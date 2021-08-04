MP’s praise for Wilmer and Elle's green credentials

From left, Wilmer Carcamo, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Elle Carcamo.

Caribe Coffee Co is run by couple Wilmer and Elle Carcamo in Fairmoor.

They are supporters of the Together For Our Planet (TFOP) small business campaign and have joined the ‘Race to Zero’ initiative.

Elle and Wilmer showed the MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency and Energy Minister around their premises, and talked to her about the steps they have already taken such as ensuring that all their farmers use environmentally sensitive farming.

Other actions by the business to improve its sustainability include switching to a 100 per cent renewable energy provider and offering refill coffee to local customers with its click and collect shop to reduce packaging.

Adding a tips section to the check out service is raising funds that go directly to the farmers and their families. These funds provide equipment to improve farming practices.

In addition, Caribe Coffee Co is donating to the WWF (World Wildlife Fund) for every Christmas gift pack bought and it has set-up a bird feeding station at the roastery.

Speaking of her visit, Ms Trevelyan said: “It was great to be able to visit this wonderful local business with my Energy Minister hat on, and to hear about the steps Wilmer and Elle have taken to limit their impact on the environment and to reduce emissions.

“They join thousands of other businesses across the UK who are playing their part in our efforts to combat climate change as we head towards Net Zero.

“We can all take small steps to make our homes and businesses more sustainable. These are often measures that save businesses and customers money, as well as helping to reduce our environmental impact.

“A lot of small businesses I speak to want to make a difference, but are unsure where to start. The new TFOP resources available are a great starting point.”