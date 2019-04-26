Mud, fog and drizzle don’t dampen walkers’ enthusiasm

Footpaths Society

Despite the foggy drizzly start, Morpeth Footpaths Society had another excellent turnout on Sunday, April 7, including some new members.

We saw an example of a cup and ring boulder, went past shepherdess Emma Gray’s farmhouse and the collies she trains, through a dense fir tree plantation, and finished with an SAS type exercise, picking our way along the banks of the burn in the mud before scrambling back to the path.

The lovely daffodils greeted us as the end of the walk and as a bonus the car park machine was not working so we all saved £3.50.

The next walk is on Sunday, April 28, when we will be meeting for an eight-mile, four-and-a-half hour walk to Hethpool and Border Fence.

This is a walk on farm track, moorland paths and metalled road, with some uphill walking, but the effort is rewarded by stunning views.

Car sharing is recommended.

Meet at 11am at Hethpool car park. Visitors of all ages welcome (sorry no dogs). Please call 07557 109418 if you wish to join us.