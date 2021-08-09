New additions to festival set to be a hit with canines

One of the biggest attractions of the event, which will take place on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5 at Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus near Ponteland, is the opportunity for owners and their dogs to try several different canine activities.

As for the new additions, festival directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “As a team, we are always looking to grow and improve the festival, and thanks to some fabulous local dog training clubs we are very excited to welcome dog parkour and Scentventure.

“These two new activities have never been seen before at the festival and we expect dogs and owners alike to have a great time giving them a go.”

Katie Guastapaglia of Scentventure said: “Scentventure is a new, exciting dog training experience sweeping the UK. It helps your pulling, barking, lunging dog and keeps them fit, healthy and happy.

“Learn new skills that are as tiring as a long walk and leave your reactive, excitable or anxious dog calm, focused and confident. Scentventure is a complete lifestyle approach to training and behaviour.”

Nathan Squires of The Dog Log and Louise Birkett of Fellowship Dog Training said: “Also known as urban agility, dog parkour is a great sport to add to your daily walks.

“It’s good for increasing your dog’s confidence, teaching them some new things and it’s just a great bonding activity. Whether jumping over logs, onto walls or under branches, you will have great fun with your dog.

“We can’t wait to show people what dog parkour is all about at this year’s festival.”

As well as having a go at activities, visitors can enjoy display and demonstration rings that welcome crowd favourites like flyball and sheep herding, with a dog and falconry display being another new attraction for the 2021 event.

This year also sees three charity dog shows with lots of classes across the weekend, giving the chance for winners to go forward to win the coveted North East Dog Festival Show Champion accolade.