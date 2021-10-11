New event at Inn is hailed a success

From left, Coun David Bawn, Mayor of Morpeth, and Gerard Hiscock.

The event attracted more than 70 classic cars to the venue, in addition to hundreds of spectators enjoying the day.

It was in aid of Morpeth Mayor David Bawn’s chosen charity, Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group.

This was the first large-scale event ran by the new St Mary’s Inn team and they said it was incredibly successful for both the Inn and MG Northumbria.

They added that the venue is striving to add interesting new encounters for the community and customers and has received a lot of praise from them since the grand re-opening in July.

Coun Bawn, with the help of some local children, judged the best cars in the show – with prizes going to first, second and third place.

St Mary’s Inn, located near Stannington, also donated an extra £1,500 to the charity.

For 2022, the Inn will be asking for worthy causes for its charitable donation.

Event organiser Gerard Hiscock said: “We were thrilled by the turnout that the classic car show received.

“We were excited to welcome the Mayor and to be fundraising on behalf of his chosen charity.

“Our customers, the community and MG Northumbria were all very generous in their charitable donations.

“It’s incredible to see what the community can achieve when we all pull together.

“We will be looking to run more events moving forward, charitable and otherwise.