New-look pavilion in Morpeth impresses councillors

Coun David Bawn outside the refurbished pavilion.

Morpeth Town Council invited guests from companies and organisations involved in the project, as well as from community groups in the town, to a grand opening event last Friday. It includes the addition of a new café.

The transformation of the building has been extensive and it has also involved installing a new roof, heating system, electrics and re-designing and extending changing and toilet facilities, as well as adding much-needed office and storage space.

A separate meeting room has been retained to use for a range of activities.

Coun Alison Byard pictured sitting on the new ‘Morpeth’ Northumbria Blood Bike.

Coun David Bawn, Mayor of Morpeth, said: “The works have turned what was a pretty run-down building into a great asset for the town. I would like to thank Northumberland County Council’s estates team, Crawford Higgins Associates, Datim and our town council staff for their important contributions.”

The external area has also been upgraded to make the most of the currently underused space. This involves extending the café outside so that families and dog walkers can enjoy the facilities all year round.

Coun Bawn and fellow Morpeth county councillors John Beynon and Richard Wearmouth contributed some small schemes funding for the project.

Coun Beynon said: “What the town council has achieved is amazing – the work has been needed for many years and now that the pavilion has been refurbished, it is a fantastic asset for Morpeth.”

It was explained at the event by Pegswood county councillor David Towns, in this case speaking as a solicitor, that Philip Howard, great grandson of the Countess who handed over the deeds to the ground on which Carlisle Park was built, had agreed to lift her restriction about serving alcohol. The town council will announce when alcohol will be available to the public from the café in due course.

In addition, previous Mayor Alison Byard unveiled the Morpeth-named Northumbria Blood Bike that was purchased from the £35,000 raised for the charity during her Mayoral year. She could not unveil it last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.