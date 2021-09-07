New Morpeth bar seeks marriage licence

The site of the new gin bar in Morpeth.

Bosses behind Pleased to Meet You (PTMY), in Newcastle's High Bridge, have been working on a mammoth project to convert Morpeth’s former Queen’s Head pub for several years now.

And in a possible sign of things to come from the venture, an application has also been submitted to use the site for weddings.

According to a notice published on Northumberland County Council’s website, permission has been requested to carry out the ‘solemnisation of civil marriages’, as well as conduct civil partnership ceremonies at the 400-year-old tavern.

Further plans available to view include details of two separate function rooms on the building’s first floor where marriages could be held, with capacity for 180 and 140 people, respectively.

An additional reception room named in the proposals would have space for 20, while an outdoor terrace could hold 80.

However, it is not currently clear whether a temporary change to rules allowing weddings in England to be conducted outside during the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be made permanent.

Original plans for Morpeth’s new PTMY outlet suggested it would be ready to open its doors by Easter 2019, with the hotel accommodation set to be finished early in 2020.

Renovation work is continuing at the site, in Bridge Street, but a revised reopening date is yet to be confirmed.