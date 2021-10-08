New trio organising Poppy Appeal in Morpeth

This year's Poppy Appeal launches on Thursday, October 28.

SAC Adam Hudson, Cpl Malone and SAC Gilchrist from RAF Boulmer are the new organisers for the town. They have received thousands of poppies, as well as other items such as collection tins and promotional material.

The annual initiative raises money for the Royal British Legion, which is marking its 100th anniversary this year. The 2021 launch date is October 28.

Adam said: “We volunteered to be the organisers when we heard that there was an opening for Morpeth and we will be doing as much as possible to raise vital funds for the Royal British Legion.

“With it being a centenary year, coupled with the hard work of the military during the (Covid-19) lockdowns and the recent evacuations of Afghanistan, we feel it is more important than ever to support the charity, but we need help.

“We have started contacting businesses, schools, churches, and sports clubs in the Morpeth area asking if they would like to contribute by taking in collection tins and poppies for their establishments.

“Aldi, Morrisons and independent businesses, along with community groups like Morpeth Lions Club, have already pledged their support.

“We could not find an email address for some of the town’s businesses and organisations, so we will be going door-to-door to contact them later this month.