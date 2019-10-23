Next step made in Morpeth leisure project

An artist impression image of the proposed new Morpeth Leisure Centre and services hub.

An application for the facility, which would be located on The Terrace site, Gas House Lane, has been submitted to Northumberland County Council’s planning service.

The leisure provision in the new facility is set to include a six-lane swimming pool with spectator gallery, a learner pool, spa facilities, a four-court sports hall, a new 100 station fitness suite, a dedicated spinning studio, large fitness studios, a café area and soft play.

The plans also incorporate a new community services hub that would see the town’s library move back to its former home on Gas House Lane, a customer service centre and a new adult learning facility with classrooms for STEM learning and catering.

County council cabinet member and Morpeth councillor Richard Wearmouth said: “These are exciting plans for Morpeth, offering a fantastic opportunity to create a development to benefit the whole community.

“A number of public consultation events have been held with local people and the feedback from these consultations has helped to develop the designs for the scheme.”

Planners are due to consider the application in February 2020 and if approval is given, work will start on site in Spring 2020.

Proposed seating opportunities in the library garden are in the form of raised brick walls, which would be constructed from salvaged brickwork from the former Willows and Beechfield buildings.

Advance Northumberland, the regeneration company established by the county council, is responsible for delivering the project.

The funding for the centre has been financed by the local authority as part of a £65million countywide investment programme to upgrade and transform sport and leisure facilities and to enhance the customer experience.