Northumberland firefighters from neighbouring stations play charity football match

The match at Morpeth Town’s ground saw Pegswood Community Fire Station win 2-1 against West Hartford Community Fire Station.

Firefighter Keith Cowell, who organised the event, said: "This event brought a lot of people together and forged great links with the community and the local football club.

“I see great benefits for both parties to hold this event on an annual basis. A big success for people, community, morale and The Firefighters Charity.

Some of the players involved.

“A huge thank you to all that have helped make this game a success including local companies donating to the cause - and of course to Morpeth Town and their chairman Ken Beattie.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Graeme Binning, who played, said: “This was an amazing day to be a part of and demonstrated the very best of Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.”