Known only as Mr F, he won £136,542.20 after matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, August 3.

The lucky resident, who plans to buy a new car with his winnings, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or similar to this winner, share some details through partial publicity.

A mystery man from Northumberland has won over £100,000 on the EuroMillions draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What brilliant news for Mr. F! He can now look forward to buying a new dream car after winning this fantastic prize.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy or check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate an average of £36m each week for National Lottery-funded projects. To date, over £43bn has been raised and distributed to National Lottery Good Causes through more than 635,000 individual grants.

Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2bn is being used by charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which includes over £600m in funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund.