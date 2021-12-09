Ofsted report is good news for middle school in Morpeth

Chantry Middle School pupils celebrate the school receiving a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

Despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Chantry Middle School leaders and staff have continued their improvement drive and the schools inspectorate has announced that it has received a ‘Good’ grade following a recent inspection.

The school’s values were highlighted throughout the report, in particular a strong culture of reading.

Pupils showed inspectors how they are “tolerant and accepting” and Ofsted praised leaders’ efforts since the previous inspection, which took place in 2017 and resulted in a ‘Requires Improvement’ grade.

Headteacher Bryan Stewart said: “I am delighted that the school, pupils and its staff have finally been recognised for all the hard work and commitment in bringing about these high standards.

“As with all schools, it has been an incredibly tough time and this outcome represents a remarkable achievement in the midst of both the pandemic and under a newly introduced Ofsted Framework.

“We will continue to build upon this success in our drive to provide the best possible educational opportunities for our pupils.”

During the inspection, it was noted that teachers expect pupils to “work hard in lessons and the quality of pupils’ written work and their answers to teachers’ questions are much stronger than they have been in the past”.

The report also said: “They (the pupils) celebrate differences and clearly understand their role in creating a happy school and society. This is, in part, due to the opportunities in lessons and after school for pupils to develop personally or improve their physical and mental health.”

Chantry Middle School Chair of the Academy Council, Helen Clegg, said: “The school has come such a long way in the last few years and the governors are delighted that Ofsted has recognised all the progress that has been made.

“We are so proud of all the pupils and the staff at the school who have made this progress possible.

“We will not rest on our laurels, but continue to strive to make Chantry an even better school in the coming months and years.

“We know the hard work and dedication that everyone in Chantry Middle School has undertaken in the last few years and at last this has been recognised officially by Ofsted.

“The school and The Three Rivers Learning Trust leaders have invested heavily in the development of the school facilities in order to provide a richer experience for pupils whilst at school.”

Chantry is part of The Three Rivers Learning Trust group of academy schools.

At the heart of the ‘Good’ rating was the interaction the pupils had with the inspectors.

Annabel, in Year 8, said: “I enjoy the opportunities that Chantry offers outside of the classroom.

“I love taking part in extra curricular sports. The new 3G pitch is great for PE and for matches.”

Fellow Year 8 pupil Martha said: “All the teachers encourage me to improve my work without feeling pressured. I am more confident because of this environment.”

Chief executive officer of The Three Rivers Learning Trust, Simon Taylor, said: “This turnaround is all down to the staff and their hard work. We work as a team and we all believe in, and are passionate about, our vision.