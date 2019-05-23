Outgoing town Mayor raises impressive total for charity

Outgoing Morpeth Mayor Jack Gebhard thanked all those who supported him when revealing that he had raised £15,000 for his chosen charity, Tyneside and Northumberland Mind.

During the event at the Town Hall last week, he presented a cheque for the amount to Alex Wilson, the charity’s chief executive, and said that the money will be spent in the Morpeth area.

His fund-raising activities over the last 12 months included undertaking a 500-mile cycle ride around the Scottish Highlands with friends George and Bella Murray.

Coun Gebhard gave a special mention to the Mayoress during his year in the role, his aunt Anne Guy, praising her for the way she conducted herself. He also thanked his ‘very supportive parents’.

He added: “Mental health has been a key issue for me and this year, I think we’ve helped to put mental health issues at the forefront of people’s minds in the town.

“My message to take forward is that ‘it’s ok to talk’ and only when that message comes through, then we will not lose people as a result of mental health.”