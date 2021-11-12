Over 700 knitted poppies on display in Longhorsley

Longhorsley's poppy display.

Local WI members instigated the project and other village organisations came on board.

A service of remembrance was held on the village green to mark Armistice Day on Thursday, led by children from Longhorsley St Helen’s First School.

Poppy tributes to those who gave their lives in battle have also sprung up in Longhoughton, Powburn, Wooler, Lowick and Spittal with many more communities planning to hold remembrance services on Sunday.

One of the knitted poppies.

