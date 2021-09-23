Over 90% are getting the jab - area of Morpeth second highest in the country for Covid-19 vaccinations

Morpeth is one of the areas in the UK leading the way when it comes to Covid vaccine take-up.

Official figures show that in Morpeth South and West, 5,254 people had been given both their jabs as of September 12 – 90.43 per cent of the population aged over 16.

In addition, young people across Northumberland are being praised as the latest government data shows that the rate of uptake for both doses of the vaccine among those aged 16 to 24 is higher in the county than anywhere else in England.

The figures for all ages also includes Longhorsley, Hepscott and Capheaton, where 7,219 people had been given both their jabs as of September 12. This is 87.07 per cent of the population aged over 16.

Reacting to the data for Morpeth South and West, Morpeth Mayor Coun David Bawn said: “It is touching that Morpeth has been recognised as leading the nation on the vaccine rollout.

“This is due to our amazing local NHS and volunteers. However, the information provided by the Government – local and national – has really been taken up, which is good to see.

“The rollout here has been a phenomenal success and I hope it stands as an example to other areas as to what can be achieved.

“It is a testament to the community spirit and good sense of the people of Morpeth that the take up has been so high.”

Elsewhere in Northumberland, Rothbury and Longframlington (89.94 per cent of the population aged over 16), Amble, Shilbottle and Swarland (89.07 per cent of the population aged over 16) and Longhoughton and Alnmouth (88.03 per cent of the population aged over 16) are ranked fifth, 18th and 56th highest in the country respectively.

Richard Hay, head of planning and operations for Northumberland CCG, said: “We are immensely proud of the tremendous response we have had from Northumberland residents coming forward to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations.

“We are especially pleased with how many of our young people have come forward to do their bit for their communities. It's a wonderful example of the community spirit we have in Northumberland.

“This is going to be incredibly important as we head into what is likely to be a very challenging winter period for health and care services.

“I would urge anybody who has yet to come forward for their first or second dose to take advantage of the evergreen offer available to them.