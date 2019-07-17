Park packed for fun picnic event

Families flocked to Carlisle Park in Morpeth for the Picnic in the Park event. This picture and all of the ones below courtesy of Greater Morpeth Development Trust.

Four hours of fun and games, entertainment and music were enjoyed by people of all ages 90 years after the park opened.

There to also join in the celebrations was the Right Honourable Philip Howard of Naworth Castle near Brampton, whose ancestor Lord Howard donated the land to the people of Morpeth on which to create the park.

After opening the event, Mr Howard said he was sure his ancestor would have been delighted to see how the park has been so beautifully developed over the years as a much-valued open space and award-winning floral gardens.

Once again there were displays and demonstrations, music and entertainment, sports events such as football, tennis and bowls’ taster sessions and go-karts for youngsters to drive.

Hungry picnickers packed out a Roaring Twenties Tea Room staffed by Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock, while no fewer than 1,500 sausages and burgers were served up by members of Morpeth Churches Together.

“Picnic in the Park was once again a huge success,” said Frank Rescigno, GMDT’s director of arts and culture.

The event included a range of live music.

“Since we staged the first picnic 11 years ago, it has grown in scale and popularity and it has become a wonderful addition to Morpeth’s annual calendar of events.

“A huge amount of work is put into organising and staging the event by the trust and our partners, but at the same time we simply could not put it on without our very generous sponsors and supporters, as well as the enthusiastic volunteers who willingly give up so much of their own time on the day.​​​

“Sunday was another wonderful example of how great teamwork can bring such rewards for the people of Morpeth.”

Singer Jodie Elliott entertained the crowds.

Philip Howard on a Northumbria Blood Bike. Northumbria Blood Bikes is 2019/20 Mayor of Morpeth Alison Byard's chosen charity.