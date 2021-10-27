Patients brighten up ward at hospital in Morpeth with mural

Service users on Tyne Unit have brightened up the ward by creating a mural in their courtyard.

Part of Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW), nurses from the unit approached the trust’s Art Hub Service to facilitate a creative project that would create a more welcoming and colourful space.

Service users and staff collaborated on the design and decided on a flora and fauna landscape for the mural.

Over the course of three months, the group met every Monday with paints, palettes and pictures for inspiration to develop the artwork.

Eric Rothwell, artist within the Art Hub Service, said: “We were so fortunate in getting good weather each week, which helped the project’s progress.

“The development of the mural could be seen through the windows and corridors, which was a source of conversation for everyone.

“The courtyard now looks much brighter and we are confident that it will have a positive impact on the well-being of the people who see it.

“The project supported service users in gaining experience in different art approaches and served as an opportunity to communicate, express and develop skills, and learn new ones.

“Art helps to encourage a sense of achievement and social inclusion for service users, as well as a focus for their recovery.”

A number of staff from different disciplines helped in the project – including nursing assistants, sports staff, occupational therapists and students.

Tyne Unit delivers two separate services; a rehabilitation service for men with a learning disability and other complex needs and a service for men who present with mental health conditions, who either have offended or displayed offending type behaviour.

Both services provide treatment that is focused on recovery.